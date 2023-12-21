Borden aggregation sells for $35m

Operating entirely as a dryland cropping enterprise since 1996, the aggregation included a total 4387 hectares, comprising four semi-contiguous holdings known as Madgedup (2210ha), Shooters Hill (1163ha), Tin Hut (527ha) and Block (486ha) and utilised for the production of wheat, barley, oats, canola, faba beans, lupins and field peas in the most recent years.