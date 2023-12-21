Farm Weekly
Home/News

Borden aggregation sells for $35m

By Tamara Hooper
December 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Shooters Hill Aggregation had been owned by the one family for over 115 years before its sale in November.
Shooters Hill Aggregation had been owned by the one family for over 115 years before its sale in November.

An impeccably maintained investment opportunity at Borden sold for $35 million, after just six weeks of exposure to the market by LAWD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.