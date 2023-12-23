Farm Weekly
Gandy Angus heifer sells to $5250 high

By Jodie Rintoul
December 23 2023 - 11:00am
Prices hit a high of $5250 for this heifer by Millah Murrah Quixote in the Gandy Angus PTIC heifer sale held on AuctionsPlus last week. The heifers was purchased by a Manjimup-based commercial breeder.
Solid buying support from local buyers saw prices reach a high of $5250 in the Gandy Angus heifer sale on AuctionsPlus last week.

