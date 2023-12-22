Steers make $1117 at weaner sale

A total of 1350 weaners were penned between Nutrien Livestock and Elders at last week's Boyanup weaner sale and values again increased.
The overall average increased by more than $60 a head with heifers in the Elders section lifting by $156 and 52c/kg for the top price and $125 in average, over the previous week's sale.
In the Nutrien Livestock catalogue steers lifted $111 and 46c/kg, topping at $1117 for the top pen and lifted by $85 average for all steers.
The Nutrien Livestock heifers increased by $120 average and $98 for the top pen sold.
Competition again was spread, with Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) taking the major portion by picking up 27 pens.
Greg Jones bought 15 lines for different clients, while Daniel Delaney, Delaney Livestock Services, took nine lines of the better cattle.
Graeme Brown was active again buying 11 pens of cattle, including several lots for the Princess Royal feedlot, Burra South Australia.
Cundernup-based S Cammari was the major local feedlot buyer securing nine pens across both agents offerings, while agents and local graziers took the remaining cattle to ensure the strong result.
Nutrien Livestock
Nutrien Livestock offered 680 calves, getting the sale rocking with the first nine pens from Treeton Lake, Cowaramup,
The outstanding quality Angus calves attracted strong competition to achieve the sale top of $1117 with the first pen of 11 calves weighing 446kg going to Mr Brown at 250c/kg, with these going to Princess Royal.
Mr Delaney took four pens at $1058, $1030, $1037 and $1096, with the final pen weighing 370kg selling at 296c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley paid $1107 and $1071, including the sale top of 316c/kg for 10 weighing 350kg.
The last two pens of Treeton Lake steers also went to Mr Delaney.
Mr Chatley secured the first three pens of black steers sold by regular vendors, Silverlands, Bridgetown, paying to $1034 for 10 weighing 367kg for his clients, JR & R Giumelli, Northcliffe.
C & H Farms was the first grazier to buy, paying $1006 at 258c/kg for eight Angus cross weighing 390kg from MF & MA Hutton, Capel.
It later paid $1002 for another 10 followed by 10 C & P Barber steers for $969 and 236c/kg.
Eight steers weighing 391kg from RM & MMC Italiano, Harvey, were snapped up by Mr Delaney, outlaying $1032 at 264c/kg before taking the next pen for $923 and 270c/kg.
The first of the many lines bought for LSS was 11 steers weighing 369kg from Lanark Piggery that sold at 260c/kg to cost $959.
The best of the Oldbury Downs steers joined these at $896 when the 353kg steers sold for 254c/kg.
Eleven Angus weighing 336kg from E & C Russell, Bridgetown, went to the bid of Brad McDonnell, Elders Pemberton, with these costing $908.
Eight steers weighing 346kg returned $927 at 268c/kg for JJ & EA Gale, going on the boat for LSS.
The top Charolais steers from Tandar Pty Ltd, Busselton, headed to Princess Royal, when the 438kg steers made $1006 at 230c/kg.
The heifer run commenced with several pens from Wylie Group, Murray River Farms, with the first pen offered topping the day at $872 when the 11 weighing 351kg went to Willowbank, Benger, at 248c/kg.
The next two pens stayed together also going to Willowbank, costing $810 and $821 at 250 and 252c/kg respectively.
Mr Jones was hard to beat on six of the next seven pens, paying to $805 and 254c/kg, all for the one client.
LSS purchased several pens, paying to $816 for nine Angus of 371kg from JJ & EA Gale, then adding nine from MJ & LV Bell at $746.
Mr Jones also bought Bell heifers, spending $773 for seven costing 238c/kg.
The top of 260c/kg was paid for 11 Silverlands heifers weighing 297kg when bought by Willowbank.
Elders
Topping the Elders steers, was the first pen of 10 Black Simmentals weighing 416kg from Glenwood Estate, Busselton, when they made $1066 when selling to Princess Royal at 256c/kg.
The next line of 11 averaging 392kg then went at 258c/kg, to Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson to cost $1012.
Renowned for consistent quality, pens of Angus sold by JS Fox, Pemberton, saw the first line of 10 weighing 377kg go to C & H Farming for $1022 after returning 266c/kg.
Mr McDonnell then bid to 270c/kg for another 11 steers weighing 344kg to cost $929.
Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris secured a pen of Fox steers, paying $830 for the 13 weighing 314kg.
LSS and Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts took two pens each of the black steers sold account GJ & GM Allen, Boallia, with LSS paying $966 and $913 to 260c/kg, while Mr Roberts bid to 268c/kg and to outlay $917 and $910.
Mr Roberts then paid the top cents per kilogram steer price of 290c/kg in the Elders run for 12 weighing 324kg with these returning $940 for LJ Trigwell & Co, Donnybrook.
Making a late charge for top money was a pen of Limousin cross steers sold by Daros Family Trust, going to P Princi Butchers for $1018 and 262c/kg.
Seven brothers of these also were headed for P Princi when they sold at $944.
The next pen of Simmental cross sold by GW Young, Yornup, weighed 453kg and sold at 228c/kg and $1033 when bought for Princess Royal.
Values held strong and even towards the end steers from Marc Piantoni, Glencorrie Farms, Saunders Beach, all sold above $900 to $969.
The first pen of heifers from Daros Family Trust topped the Elders females, category costing S Camarri $847 when the 407kg females made 208c/kg.
Saunders Beach sold Charolais for $820 with Glenwood Estate seeing its 11 heifers of 339kg make $808.
