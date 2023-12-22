Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Steers make $1117 at weaner sale

By Rob Francis
December 22 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hunt (left), Kirup, caught up with Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll before the weaner sale. Mr Hunt sold several pens of weaners to a top of $891.
John Hunt (left), Kirup, caught up with Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll before the weaner sale. Mr Hunt sold several pens of weaners to a top of $891.

A total of 1350 weaners were penned between Nutrien Livestock and Elders at last week's Boyanup weaner sale and values again increased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.