PTIC Angus heifers top at $2000

By Jodie Rintoul
December 22 2023 - 3:00pm
With the $1950 top-priced line of females sold by Hillcrest Farms, Walpole, outside the charity offering at last week's Elders Ray Norman Memorial Breeders Sale at Mt Barker were buyers Sarah (left) and Andy Frost, Narrikup, their niece Hannah Montini and Elders, Albany livestock manager and sale auctioneer Wayne Mitchell. The pen of nine second calvers were PTIC to an Angus bull.
The sixth instalment of the annual Ray Norman Memorial Breeders Sale hosted by Elders at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards last week saw a quality line-up of breeders put forward to more than 50 registered bidders.

