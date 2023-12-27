Values lifted considerably in last weaner sale of 2023

A smaller yarding of just over 650 calves were presented by Elders and Nutrien Livestock in the last weaner sale for 2023 at Boyanup.
Values lifted in the sale considerably on some classes and slightly on lesser types.
Steers topped at $1094 and 312c/kg, a lift of 22c/kg and $30 in the Elders catalogue.
Heifers reached $957 and 270c/kg, again a 20c/kg and $110 a head improvement.
Overall, the Elders section averaged $855 to be up by $20.
Nutrien Livestock saw an improvement of 12c/kg on the steers, while heifers lifted about $60 for the top pen with just a $1 difference in average when compared with the sale the previous week.
Regular buyers were in attendance, with Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) dominant, buying 24 different lines, followed by Erindoon Farms with nine.
Graziers were entered in the clerking sheets with several graziers putting numbers together including Lexden Park, Capel, Pollard Grazing and Harris Farms.
Elders
Elders was first with 356 calves with the first line of 12 Angus steers weighing 355kg from GM & MA Kilrain, Manjimup, selling to Graeme Brown at 276c/kg and $982.
Elders, Bridgetown representative Deane Allen then bid to 286c/kg for another 12 Kilrain calves to cost $962, going to his Yornup clients.
Elders, Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell then paid $971 at 296c/kg for 12 Kilrain steers weighing 326kg.
Erindoon Farms bought six weighing 354kg from L & JC McLaren, Donnybrook, paying $1020 at 288c/kg.
Also from Donnybrook, four Angus steers averaging 376kg returned $1061 for vendor, Lance Miller, when joining the load for Erindoon Farms.
The top of $1094 was paid by Greg Jones for a single Charolais from C & C Minson with the 445kg steer selling at 246c/kg.
Livestock Shipping Services bid to 274c/kg and $1054 for another Minson steer weighing 385kg.
Other strong results were six Simmental cross from T & FV Ward, bought by Mr Brown at 272c/kg and $1067.
Mr Jones paid $1031 and 256c/kg for five steers weighing 403kg sold by DJ & HM Reid, Nillup
The day's top cents per kilogram price for steers of 312c/kg was paid by RL & GM Giudici for 14 Angus from the Kilrain draft with the 285kg steers costing $891.
The first of the six pens going to Lexden Park, Capel were seven weighing 308kg from J & DL Borgoias, Manjimup, with these costing $894.
Later 12 of the Kilrain steers joined them when selling at $895 and 310c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock snapped up the first pen of heifers to pay the top heifer price in Elders of $957 when the eight Charolais cross from DJ & HM Reid weighing 428kg making 230c/kg.
The sale's top heifer cents per kilogram price was also set in the Elders run and was achieved by eight Angus weighing 333kg from LJ & JC McLaren when Nutrien Livestock, Capel/Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham, bid to 270c/kg to spend $899 of his client's money.
Mr Waddingham also paid $920 at 230c/kg for heifers weighing 407 kg from C & C Minson, as well as $941 for 13 sold by T & FV Ward.
Lighter weight heifers saw LSS hard to beat as multiple lines were headed for the boat for up to $896 and about 260c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock
With an offering of 297 calves Nutrien Livestock agents saw buyers continue strong support for the offering with a top steer price of $1055 paid by LSS for a single Angus cross steer sold by FJ Angel, Manjimup, when the 455kg steer sold at 232c/kg.
Waymu Farms opened the Nutrien Livestock run with 10 Angus weighing 346kg that sold to Mr Brown for $1004 at 290c/kg.
Erindoon Farms then bid to $920 for eight sold by Wandillup Grazing, Bridgetown, selling at 262c/kg.
Lexden Park paid $911 for the first 12 steers from GD Muir & Co, paying 300c/kg for the 303kg steers.
Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris then paid the top liveweight price of 304c/kg in the Nutrien Livestock run for another 12 Muir steers weighing 277kg returning $843.
Lighter weight steers from Tarbalong Pastoral, Bridgetown, saw all three pens go to Mr Pollock to a top of $788 and 300c/kg.
Two pens of Charolais cross steers sold account Tandar Pty Ltd, Jindong, were bought by Erindoon Farms with the first line of eight weighing 373kg costing $999.
Four Simmental steers weighing 453kg returned $998 for Mubarn Simmentals when bought by Mr Pollock at 220c/kg to be among the better results.
Later another five steers from Mubarn Simmentals sold to S Camarri for $903 when the 350kg steers sold at 258c/kg.
The first pen of heifers, six Angus trucked to the sale by PF Kau and K Gibbins, topped when Mr Brown bid to 230c/kg for the 406kg females that cost $935.
Another seven went to Erindoon farms at 246c/kg to return $889.
LSS paid the top of 252c/kg at this point for 12 Angus heifers weighing 335kg returning $845 to Kau & Son, Yarloop.
Pollard Grazing picked up several pens of lighter weight heifers, including four from Waymu Farms weighing 252kg at 232c/kg.
This buyer went on to secure several other pens of heifers from DJ & EAD Mildenhall at $756 as well as two pens sold by Tarbalong Pastoral at 250c/kg.
Also going on the load were heifers sold by AR & SM Penfold for up to $621.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
Elders Donnybrook representative and auctioneer Pearce Watling said it was a small but quality yarding of weaners for the last weaner sale of 2023 at Boyanup.
"Feeders steers were up 10-20c/kg and heifers were 20-30c/kg stronger," Mr Watling said.
"We thanks all vendors, buyers, underbidders, agents and staff for their support at weaner sales this year.
"The next weaner sale at Boyanup will be on Wednesday, January 3."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.