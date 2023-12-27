Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Values lifted considerably in last weaner sale of 2023

By Rob Francis
December 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerald (left) and Denise Young, Yornup, caught up with Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling before the sale to check out the weaners on offer. The Youngs bought steers at $962.
Gerald (left) and Denise Young, Yornup, caught up with Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling before the sale to check out the weaners on offer. The Youngs bought steers at $962.

A smaller yarding of just over 650 calves were presented by Elders and Nutrien Livestock in the last weaner sale for 2023 at Boyanup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.