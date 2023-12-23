Farm Weekly
Home/News

Celebrations as Elders WA wins peak awards

By Wendy Gould
December 23 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WA Elders contingent that last week attended the One Elders Awards night in Adelaide, South Australia.
The WA Elders contingent that last week attended the One Elders Awards night in Adelaide, South Australia.

Elders management and staff in WA are celebrating after the State claimed three of the seven titles in the prestigious national One Elders Awards last week announced in Adelaide, South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.