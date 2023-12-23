Celebrations as Elders WA wins peak awards

Elders management and staff in WA are celebrating after the State claimed three of the seven titles in the prestigious national One Elders Awards last week announced in Adelaide, South Australia.
Narrogin real estate representative Jeff Douglas was named Overall Sales person of the year and Midland agronomist Liam Pearce won the Peter Cox Trainee of the Year award.
Stud stock sales manager WA, Tim Spicer collected the Give It community award for his part in facilitating the donation of stud rams to be auctioned at sales throughout the 2023 selling season, with all proceeds going to breast cancer research.
Mr Spicer said WA stud breeders provided great support donating 26 rams to be auctioned at their annual fixtures and in total raised $54,000, donated to the Breast Cancer Research Centre WA.
"This year another 26 rams were donated and in a tough selling year for livestock, a further $47,000 was raised, making a total of $101,000 over the two years," Mr Spicer said.
"The rams were offered as part of the annual WA charity Shearing for Liz Pink Day started several years ago by Quentin Davies and family, Cardiff Merino stud, Wyalkatchem and Tom Read, Jumbuk Shearing Services."
In the real estate space, Mr Douglas had one of his best years on record in a 10-year real estate career with Elders despite having to work through major knee surgery and a hip injury following an accident earlier in the year.
He said it had been a tough time as he pushed through adversity and it was such a humbling experience and honour to win the award which recognised not just performance but also other qualities important to Elders.
"Being at the awards night highlighted to me the calibre of people in this company at all levels from those just starting their careers to those who have been here for 40 or 50 years," Mr Douglas said.
"I never cease to be amazed at the power of the Elders brand and the respect it commands.
"From the start Elders management introduced me to their client base and trusted me with them which was very special.
"Clients to me are everything and we are there to help them achieve their objectives."
Elders State real estate manager Drew Cary said Mr Douglas's success reflected not just an outstanding year, but his effort over several years in perfecting his craft, his professionalism in executing it and the results that followed.
"His customers have enormous confidence in him and it's amazing to think these results, which are driven by him, are achieved with help from just one support person, in real estate sales support officer Suzie Bennie at Elders Midland branch," Mr Cary said.
Trainee of the year, Mr Pearce works as a horticultural agronomist based at Elders Muchea, but his role sees him spreading his time between Manjimup, Bunbury, Midland, Muchea and Carnarvon.
He said winning the award was a badge of honour, especially coming from a State where horticulture was a relatively small industry.
"I love the variability of the job and solving the challenges it presents," Mr Pearce said.
"One day I might be looking at citrus in Moora, the next olives in Beverley, potatoes in Bunbury or avocados in Manjimup.
"I owe a lot to my mentor Dave Stewart (Elders WA State rural products specialist - horticulture)."
Mr Stewart said he was proud of Mr Pearce's achievements given he began his graduate program in the peak of COVID lockdowns
"He seeks out information, puts his hand up to learn and takes advice on board," Mr Stewart said.
"It's difficult covering such a diverse portfolio with multiple regions and multiple crops.
"But with his quiet, patient demeanour, Liam has the ability to win client's confidence and they are willing to run with his suggestions."
The annual One Elders Awards program rewards and celebrates individual employees and teams who demonstrate the One Elders values and behaviours in the achievement of performance and safety outcomes.
It is open to all Elders staff except general managers.
