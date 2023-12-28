Farm Weekly
The great milk debate continues

By Mel Williams
December 28 2023 - 9:00pm
Matthew and Angela Brett maintain quality milk production relies on genetics and management. Their Tulloke Dairy property is one of only about three dairies left in the Dardanup area.
From hippy-alternatives sold in health food shops, plant-based 'milk' products have become mainstream and are increasing in popularity, much to the chargrin of local dairy farmers.

