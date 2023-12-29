Farm Weekly
Niche market with black limes

By Perri Polson
December 29 2023 - 9:00pm
Black limes are dried and dehydrated. They are used whole, including the skin, and are often added whole to infuse dishes, or ground as a spice. The fruit is highly aromatic and has a concentrated sweet and sour flavour.
Did you know ripe limes are yellow?

