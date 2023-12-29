Niche market with black limes

Grant and Veronica Trethewey grew up in New Zealand. They lived in Clarkson, north of Perth with their sons, David, Jared and Seth, until they took a leap of faith, making their farm dreams a reality in 1999. The Tretheweys started by selling the limes directly to restaurants, but then they came across a very niche product relatively unknown to Australia and formed a new business, Australian Black Limes.