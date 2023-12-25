Farm Weekly
Ground broken on commercial bakery

By Bree Swift
December 26 2023 - 10:00am
A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for ARYZTAs $66 million bakery facility at Peel Business Park in the Shire of Murray.
A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held in the Shire of Murray for the first major bakery investment in WA in 20 years.

