Voting still open for pasture angels competition

Forget snow angels at Christmas, the Western Beef Association has started its own tradition - in pasture.
Over the past two months it has fielded entries in its inaugural Pasture Angel competition.
Western Beef Association executive officer Jeisane Accioly said the competition was well-received and could return in 2024.
She said the project was delivered to such a wider area via grower groups, Natural Resource Management organisations and private service providers.
"We were pleasantly surprised with the number and quality of entries we received," Ms Accioly said.
"Participants said they had fun making the videos - even though some got a bit itchy.
"This year prolonged cold weather set back pasture growth and spring was cut short.
"Despite this, the videos entered show amazing pastures and how preserving in the correct way can ensure productivity during the feed gap."
The competition is part of the Future Drought Fund's Better Hay and Silage project.
This year, Western Beef delivered a number workshops to livestock producers, with more planned next year between Geraldton and Esperance.
The program also has Rumen8-Beef workshops planned for a freely-available computer program that allows beef producers to make more efficient supplement allocation.
Voting for the association's pasture angel competition closes on Sunday, December 31.
