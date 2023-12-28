The power to change is in your hands

With 2024 just around the corner, it's that time where we stop and reflect on the year that has been.
From the triumphs we've celebrated, to the lessons we've learnt, and the challenges we've faced, it's a time for reflection and to decide how we will live the year ahead of us.
Unfortunately for many regional Western Australians, 2023 has brought a year filled with more challenges than triumphs due to this tired and arrogant WA Labor government.
We love where we live and the tightknit communities we call home, but Labor is dealing blow after blow to the regions.
When a government is driven blindly by ideology and superficial vote-grabbing, it's the welfare and livelihoods of our communities which suffer most.
This has never been more apparent than in 2023.
It has seen our communities, which are the very backbone of our State, ignored and patronised by a WA Labor government which is too arrogant to perform proper consultation and too blind to see the real-world implications of its ideological agenda.
Our regional communities have suffered with the systematic closure of our industries, removal of our services and the destruction of our representation.
As 2023 comes to a close, let's reflect on another year of life under Labor.
First up, we have the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act - which had the potential to affect tens of thousands of property owners across the State.
This piece of botched legislation will go down in history as one of the worst, with the Labor government's approach riddled with confusion and lacking consultation.
It took months of calls from the Opposition, a petition signed by 30,000 people, a demonstration at Parliament House and the attention of millions across the nation for Labor to finally concede it had got it wrong.
Thanks to the work of the community, Labor backflipped and was forced to overturn the legislation.
This was the perfect opportunity for Labor to learn the consequence of what happens when you ram faulty legislation through Parliament, but we know Labor hasn't learnt a thing.
Not only did this mistake waste millions of dollars and cause significant distress, it damaged whole industries and our reputation as a State for sound investment - and there is still no promise it won't do the same again.
The problem with putting ideology before people is that it leaves no space for reason.
Since being elected, Labor has been pursuing the shutdown of our live sheep export industry and has failed to provide any reason for this callous and baseless decision.
A recent report commissioned by the North Eastern Wheatbelt Region of Councils concluded the phase-out will cost up to $128 million of economic loss in the Shires of Koorda, Mt Marshall, Mukinbudin, Nungarin, Trayning, Wyalkatchem and Dowerin. If this is the economic impact across seven shires, imagine the impact across the State.
While the direct economic impact of closing the trade can be understood, it is the untold social affects on our communities we dread.
The direct loss of income, jobs and business related to live export will have a ripple effect through the fabric of our communities.
It is undeniable the flow-on effect will be detrimental to our ability to access health, education and other vital services.
Even though the facts are clear, Labor is burying its head in the sand.
Finally, we have Labor's proposed firearms reforms.
It's not just a simple amendment but a complete rewrite of the current Act, with proposed elements out of step with the National Firearms Agreement.
A new Act will enforce caps on the number of firearms owned, impose mental health checks on all licence holders and undo the current property letter system.
The Nationals WA called on the Cook Labor government to extend the consultation period from one month to three, to ensure stakeholders had a chance to have their say.
Despite our petition to parliament garnering 12,673 signatures in two weeks, Labor slammed consultation shut with no promise to consider broad community feedback.
When parliament resumes in 2024, the last thing we want to see is important firearms reforms pushed through in the same way the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act was.
The government must take the time to get it right.
If Premier Roger Cook wants this government to be one that listens, now is his chance.
These issues have been at the forefront of our advocacy in 2023, along with housing shortages, labour shortages and a regional health system in crisis.
The Premier goes to national cabinet and tells his Labor colleagues everything is 'fine' in WA and points to our eye-watering surplus.
Mr Cook needs to turn his attentions to home.
We don't need an embassy in Canberra, and we don't need batman, we need a premier up to the job.
The consequences of this government's poor decision-making are dire.
Their choices this year have cost our industries, properties, our regional representation and lifestyles - enough is enough.
Regional communities are the engine room of our State and of our nation and are where our future economic and social success lies.
When our regions are strong, our State is strong - this must not be forgotten.
The Nationals WA spent 2023 taking up the fight for our regions and 2024 will be no different.
In 14 months, you will have the power to change the leadership of this State.
Let's make 2024 the last year Labor can fail regional Western Australia.
