What to expect weather wise this Christmas Day

HOT, that's the forecast for Christmas Day in most regions in WA.
Geraldton and Esperance will be less steamy with the temperature expected to reach 29 and 30 respectively, Merredin will be a hotspot with 39, as will Mukinbudin with 40.
Farm Weekly spoke with meteorologist Catherine Schelfhout earlier in the week who said the Bureau of Meterology's (BoM) forecast models resulted in uncertainty around the temperatures for Christmas Day this year.
"We have now seen our forecast models coming closer into agreement for Monday," Ms Schelfhout said this morning.
"All our major models have the same synoptic pattern with a high in the bight and a trough extending from the inland Pilbara to the southwest corner.
"The trough will move inland during the day.
"There is still high uncertainty in the exact position of the trough near the west coast, and thus uncertainty in temperatures mainly for locations around Perth, where the European model holds easterly winds over the area for longer while the Australian model brings in an earlier sea breeze."
Ms Schelfhout said as a result of these factors the current forecast for Perth is 33.
"But the possible range is 30 to 36," she said.
"Another good example is Gingin where the forecast ranges from 31 to 38, with the current official forecast 35."
BoM has reported that further north through the Central West north westerly winds are likely to bring more moderate temperatures and there is a chance of thunderstorms with little to no rainfall through inland eastern parts of the South West Land Division, eastern parts of the Wheatbelt and Great Southern and western Goldfields.
Elsewhere conditions are expected to be fine.
"Inland locations - Central Wheatbelt and Great Southern can expect temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s and near the south coast, Albany and Esperance, temperatures will be in the mid to high 20s to low 30s," Ms Schelfhout said.
Regional Christmas Day weather statistics:
