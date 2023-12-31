Mates want you to have smarter fun in the sun

In the South West coastal town of Yallingup, a group of six mates decided to band together and tackle the melanoma issue head-on with the release of sunscreens that are suited to a wide range of skin types, have longevity and - importantly - feel good to wear.
Sitting around a campfire on a family surfing trip the three couples, including a doctor, a builder and a professional surfer, decided to stop dreaming and start doing.
After years of researching, developing, refining and testing, We Are Feel Good Inc. was launched by the group of six.
We Are Feel Good co-founder and professional surfer Jake Paterson said there was a gap in the market for something specific the company wanted to achieve with its products.
"We wanted a product our families could use and trust, one that felt good on our skin from the moment we put it on until hours of fun later," Mr Paterson said.
"We know that everyone's skin is different, so we've formulated Australian-made skincare products suitable for all skin types.
"From sunscreen to moisturisers, for both body and face, we offer a complete daily skincare routine.
"We believe life is all about feeling good, so skincare should feel good too.
"All of our products are gentle, nourishing and non-greasy."
The We Are Feel Good products do not contain parabens, oxybenzone, octinoxate or PABAs.
The company's founders wanted to develop products that nourished and supported the skin, without compromising sun protection capabilities.
So, they added skin-loving ingredients to sweeten the deal.
"Our body sunscreens are enriched with vitamin E and aloe vera, chosen for their antioxidant, hydration and nourishing properties," Mr Paterson said.
He was the leader of the product development side of the business, which includes the other two founding families - doctor Scott McGregor and the builders, the Lodges.
When the founders started the business, there was a bucket list of must haves for the sunscreens and other products.
This included being long-lasting in the water, no white cast, non-greasy and something that doesn't run into your eyes when in the water.
It took about 2.5 years to get the formulation right.
"I think that set us apart," Mr Paterson said.
He said the target market for We Are Feel Good was typically women aged 25-34-years-old, who were looking for a sunscreen product that acts as both a sunscreen and luxe skincare product.
"They desire a conscious skincare product that has appealing packaging, is beautiful to wear, smells good and protects and improves their skin," he said.
"Our target demographic also includes active sportspeople who spend a great deal of time outdoors and need a sunscreen that performs well to protect from sun damage, is non-greasy and does not run when they sweat."
Mr Paterson said their customers tended to be well informed and so choose a 'conscious' skincare product that was better for their health and/or the environment.
"They are interested in health, beauty, sport, travel and would typically spend a good deal of their leisure time outdoors," he said.
"They value integrity and like to be well informed to make conscious consumer choices.
"They choose brands and products that are uniquely packaged and appeal aesthetically.
"And they are happy to spend disposable income on quality products."
There were many challenges to starting the brand.
The group needed to get approval from the regulatory authority the Therapeutic Goods Administration and be licensed.
At the same time there were six owners with different views.
It was also hard work being a new brand breaking into a highly competitive market, self-funded by the founders.
But Mr Paterson said there were also many opportunities for the brand.
"We are increasing awareness about the importance of sun protection and putting a focus on creating innovative formulations," he said.
"And we are continuing to explore eco-friendly products."
We Are Feel Good products are sold locally across WA, throughout Australia and globally in Asian and European markets.
Already it is widely stocked in boutiques, high-end homewares shops and pharmacies in Perth and the regions - with its upmarket, modern packaging lending itself to an appealing display.
"It's a lengthy process entering new territories, but we hope to continue expanding," Mr Paterson said.
"The company is in a growth phase and is expanding every year.
"We started off with a majority of our business as wholesale - that's why you might see our products in a range of stores across the country - but our online business is growing more and more.
"The landscape of e-commerce has taught us so much, and we still have so much to learn."
A new brand campaign has been launched in time for summer.
It is focused on the company founders being just like their customers.
"We want to remind everyone that we are just like you," Mr Paterson said.
"From adventurers to explorers, we are confident, strong and playful.
"We like to get out into the elements, and that means we need reliable products that protect us from the strong Australian sun.
"It's a reminder to enjoy yourselves because we've got you covered.
"We are family, we are sunscreen, we are Australian - just like you."
Mr Paterson said the future direction for the company was to try become a trusted household brand that people could rely on to protect them from one of the harshest climates in the world.
He said the We Are Feel Good products were more expensive than many other options for sunscreen, but this was because each of its products was carefully formulated to protect the skin from the sun and hydrate and nourish the skin with added antioxidants and vitamins.
"They're designed to feel lightweight and non-greasy, so nothing stands in the way of you and your next adventure," he said.
Country stockists of We Are Feel Good products include:
Lot 39, Goomalling; Zax & Co, Northam; Dawn Till Dusk, Cunderdin; Mundaring Village Pharmacy, Mundaring; Farmways, Kellerberrin; Skin and Beauty, Bunbury; Hillzeez Subculture, Bunbury; Wattleseed Barn Cafe & Florist, Bridgetown; youanme Lifestyle boutique, Boyup Brook; Manjimup Visitors Centre, Manjimup; Donnybrook Pharmacy, Donnybrook; White Stones, Collie; Coastal Life Surf Supply Co, Busselton; Augusta X-treme Outdoor Sports, Augusta; Ivy Vibe, Geraldton; Independent Rural, Northampton; Bradshaws Pharmacy, Esperance; and Inner Tube Surf Shop, Esperance.
