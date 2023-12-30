PTIC beef heifers specially selected for Boyanup sale

Producers looking for quality PTIC beef heifers should look no further than next month's Nutrien Livestock Premier Mated Beef Female Sale.
The sale at Boyanup on Thursday, January 4, 2024, will present the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to secure classy, well-bred beef heifers.
It commences at 11am and the Nutrien Livestock South West team will offer a top line-up of 300 heifers from some of the region's best breeding herds.
Angus heifers will make up the majority of the yarding with just over 280 head nominated.
The remainder will comprise Murray Grey heifers.
Buyers will be able to buy with supreme confidence in terms of quality and pregnancy and health (BVDV) status.
And the quality cannot be questioned, as the heifers have undergone a selection criteria, when inspected by Nutrien Livestock team members, including South West livestock manager Mark McKay.
All the heifers on offer are vendor guaranteed PTIC within 30 days of the sale and have been ear-notched tested BVDV free, giving buyers another reason to have supreme confidence in the line-up.
Mr McKay said the sale will see an outstanding yarding of 300 locally bred beef females offered.
"This sale has over time earned the reputation as offering only quality females and this coming sale will be no exception," Mr McKay said.
"Again the sale will see many of our long-term regular vendors supporting it with their annual consignments plus a couple of new vendors.
"The vendors will present another outstanding yarding of quality mated heifers which buyers will not be disappointed in.
"The sale will provide a great opportunity for producers to secure young mated females with their whole lives ahead of them and use them to replace some older breeders in the herd given where the market is at."
The Angus heifer offering will lead the sale.
This section's biggest vendor will be long-term participants Mark and Peta-Jane Harris, Treeton Lake, Cowaramup and Dardanup, with 85 quiet, feminine heifers.
Nutrien Livestock, Capel, Donnybrook and Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham said Treeton Lake had built a very good reputation for providing the market with top quality females and this year they will offer buyers both AI and bull bred options.
"They are big, impressive heifers that will present very well on sale day," Mr Waddingham said.
The 20 to 22-month-old heifers are majority owner-bred and come from the Harris family's breeding herd of 190 head.
The rest were purchased in as weaners with this sale in mind from John Bendotti.
The owner-bred heifers are based on Black Market, Mordallup and Coonamble Angus bloodlines.
All the heifers were AI'd to Black Market Swindell S145 on May 24 and then backed up by Mordallup and Black Market Angus bulls from May 26 to August 15.
All the bulls used in the joining program were selected for their low to medium birthweights and high growth rates.
The heifers have all been pregnancy tested and will be sold as either in calf to AI or in calf to the backup bulls.
Broken down there will be 17 heifers which are PTIC to AI and are due to calve on March 2.
The remaining 68 heifers are carrying calves to the backup bulls and are due to calve from March 23 to May 24.
All the heifers were ear-notch tested at weaning or when they were purchased in and received Pestigard twice prior to joining.
Mr Harris said this gave the best chance of the heifer and the calf not having pestivirus.
Another big vendor in the Angus run will be return seller the Russell family, E & C Russell, Bridgetown, with an offering of 50 owner-bred and purchased in 19-22mo Angus heifers.
The owner-bred heifers, which make up the majority of the numbers, have been bred from Millah Murrah, Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines and will be distinguished separately on the day.
The purchased heifers came from G Tassos & Co, Bridgetown and are based on Mordallup breeding.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, agent Ben Cooper said they were a very good line of well-grown heifers that wouldn't disappoint.
The heifers on offer from the Russell family were AI'd on May 15 to Woodhill Patent and backed up with Mordallup and Gandy Angus bulls from May 18 to July 27.
Mr Cooper said the heifers will be drafted and sold based on their calving dates.
The offering consists of 28 heifers which are PTIC to the AI sire and due to calve from February 21 and 22 heifers that are PTIC to the back up bulls and due to calve from February 24 to May 5
The next biggest vendor in the Angus run will be another long-time sale supporter the Muir family, GD Muir & Co, Manjimup, with 49 genuine, purebred 19-22mo Angus heifers.
The unregistered, young females come from the family's commercial herd and have been joined to homebred, easy calving Mordallup bulls.
The classy maidens are due to calve from March 3 to May 4.
Coming in from the Pemberton area will be 35 Angus heifers from EJ & SM Cybula, who offered in the sale for the first time in 2023.
Mr Cooper said the Cybulas purchased the 20mo heifers from RG & AP Wheatley, Bridgetown, who were dispersing their herd and prepared them with this sale in mind.
"They are a very good line of heifers based on Ardcairnie bloodlines," Mr Cooper said.
The heifers had one round of AI to Coonamble Nic Nat on May 15 and were backed up with a Mordallup yearling bull.
Seventeen heifers are in calf to the AI sire Coonamble Nic Nat and are due to calve from February 21.
The remaining 18 heifers are in calf to the backup bull and are due to calve from February 25 to April 10.
The heifers will be drafted and sold based on their calving dates.
Coming in from Manjimup will be 24 Angus heifers from DM & CM Omodei, based on Gandy Angus bloodlines.
The 22mo heifers are PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from March 20 to April 30.
Burekup-based J Stowe and Scott River Trading, Karridale, will each offer 18 Angus heifers.
The heifers from the Stowe family are 18mo and were specially selected for conformation and temperament.
The line is PTIC to a Lawsons Angus bull and is due to calve from March 29 to May 18.
The 18 heifers from Scott River Trading are based on Mordallup and Monterey Angus bloodlines.
The 18mo heifers were joined to Mordallup Angus sires with low birthweights and good growth.
They have a calving period of February 21 to April 25.
The Trigwell family, Whispering Pines Angus stud, Yoongarillup, will conclude the Angus run with seven heifers.
The 24mo heifers have been selected from the Trigwells' stud herd and are by Whispering Pines N48, a well-proven calving ease bull.
They are PTIC to a Whispering Pines Angus sire and are due to calve from March 1 to April 15.
The Murray Grey heifers on offer will be as equally impressive as their Angus counterparts.
Along with offering 18 owner-bred Angus heifers, Scott River Trading will offer 27 owner-bred, 18mo Murray Grey heifers.
The offering will consist of 18 silver heifers, seven greys and two baldy greys.
The heifers are based on Monterey Murray Grey bloodlines and have been joined to a Monterey Murray Grey bull selected for its low birthweight and good growth.
They are due to calve from February 21 to April 25.
All females in the sale will be tagged with Nutrien Livestock management sale tags, with lot/pen number and individual number displayed on the front of the tag, for ease of identification for buyers in future years.
Catalogues will have been sent via post to past and new buyers and are available from the Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury and Manjimup branches for interested producers.
Prospective buyers can also view videos of the heifers on offer on YouTube by searching 'Nutrien Bunbury'.
