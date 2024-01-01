Farm Weekly
Quality southern Angus weaners on offer

By Jodie Rintoul
January 1 2024 - 12:00pm
Longtime vendors the Blyth family, MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, will be among the largest vendors with an offering of 250 steers from their 800-head breeding herd based on Coonamble, Koojan Hills, Tullibardine and Arkle Angus bloodlines.
The Mount Barker Regional Saleyards will be full of black calves on Tuesday, January 9, when the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern team offers up 2300 quality Angus weaner calves from well-known southern producers.

