Firefighting tragedy in the south east rocks community

Tragedy has again rocked the Esperance community as an out of control bushfire broke out in the area on Tuesday.
A young volunteer firefighter died while battling the Boxing Day blaze.
It is understood he fell from a private firefighting vehicle.
The fire started started early Tuesday morning at Coomalbidgup and it is understood to have destroyed more than 7000 hectares.
Police and fire authority investigations are continuing into the circumstances and it is believed the young man was one of the volunteers who responded to the fire on a neighbouring property.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said it was a devastating loss that would be felt across all emergency services.
The latest tragedy follows a major bushfire in the Esperance area in November 2015 which claimed the lives of local farmer Kym Curnow and farm workers Thomas Butcher, Anna Winther and Julia Kohrs-Lichte.
