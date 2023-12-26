Farm Weekly
Home/News

Firefighting tragedy in the south east rocks community

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
Updated December 27 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Esperance community is in shock following the news a young volunteer firefighter died responding to a major blaze on Tuesday. File photo.
The Esperance community is in shock following the news a young volunteer firefighter died responding to a major blaze on Tuesday. File photo.

Tragedy has again rocked the Esperance community as an out of control bushfire broke out in the area on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.