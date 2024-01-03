Frankland River locals find community cropping pays off

It was all go for harvest of community crops across the Wheatbelt at the end of last year - with plenty of good spirits and camaraderie on display as volunteers came together to raise much needed funds for local groups and projects.
Many dealerships also come to the party every year, lending harvesters, chaser bins, demo machines and other equipment.
Farm Weekly checked in with a few to see how things went.
Frankland River
Farmers from Frankland River volunteered their time and machinery to harvest the town's community crop, ending the year on a high.
A CLAAS header took to the paddock in a two-day harvest in November, bringing in 100 hectares of canola.
Money from the harvest will go towards fixing up the Frankland River District Country Club.
The Frankland River Community Cropping Group had been fundraising for several years for renovations to the club, which is expected to cost more than $1 million.
About 25 people volunteered to harvest and cart the crop and were well catered for with lunch and afternoon tea.
Frankland River Community Cropping Group president Ben Beech said given the season and the poor finish, the crop had turned out pretty well.
It was also announced that a fortuitous share farm agreement between the Frankland River Community Cropping Group and forestry company PF Olsen would be renewed.
The deal offers a place for the community crops to be grown for at least the next five years.
The group has had a share farm agreement with PF Olsen for the past four years.
"That's the only way we could have got land, it's just out of town which is perfect, we're very thankful for them," Mr Beech said.
The header was supplied by CLAAS Harvest Centre in Katanning and the canola seed was donated by Pioneer Seeds.
Many suppliers, local transport companies, Frankland River Primary School parents and citizens - and almost all of the local farmers - contributed to the success.
"It's pretty impressive, they all put their own enterprises on hold for a day or two to get it done, when it's just been one of those seasons," Mr Beech said.
Volunteers got together with the community in the evenning to catch up and reconnect.
"It was great to see such a good turnout and have an enjoyable night with everyone at the Frankland River District Country Club," Mr Beech said.
"It's a great opportunity for us all to get together and to get some funds together to improve our community."
