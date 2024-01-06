Farm Weekly
Blue Ribbon sale set to launch season

By Jodie Rintoul
January 6 2024 - 3:00pm
The 2024 Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker on Tuesday, January 16, will be the first bull sale for the new year. In the sale 59 bulls representing five breeds from seven vendors will go under the Nutrien Livestock hammer.
With the festive season now over, it signals the beginning of a new bull selling season.

