Blue Ribbon sale set to launch season

With the festive season now over, it signals the beginning of a new bull selling season.
The first sale of the new season will be the Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeds Bull Sale on Tuesday, January 16.
The sale, which will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock, will be held at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards and interfaced on AuctionsPlus following the female breeder sale, commencing not before 1pm.
The yarding for the sale will be similar to last year and when the sale gets underway buyers will be able to choose from a line-up of 59 bulls from seven vendors representing five British and European beef breeds.
Once again the quality of this year's bulls is outstanding and with 59 bulls up for grabs it means there will be plenty of quality genetics for buyers to choose from.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey said it will be another outstanding line-up of bulls on offer from the sale's regular vendors.
"When we inspected the bulls in early November they were in magnificent condition and I am sure they will have only come on since then," Mr Pumphrey said.
"It is a very even line-up of bulls and there will be good genetics right through the catalogue and the different breeds.
"In each breed there are some real standout bulls to choose from.
"The quality we offer in this sale just keeps getting better and better every year, which is a credit to the breeders and their breeding programs.
"The vendors have certainly done a great job looking after them and as a result they will present very well, they are an absolute credit to the vendors.
"Intending purchasers will certainly be able to buy with confidence."
The British breed bulls will kick the sale off and first into the ring will be the Angus line-up with two studs offering 19 bulls.
The Ballawinna stud, Albany, will be first to offer in the run when it presents 13 bulls.
The Ballawinna team will include four AI-bred bulls - two by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Myers Fair-N-Square, while the remaining bulls are by Coonamble Q508, Q209 and Q131.
The Ponderosa stud, Albany, owned by Greg Brown, will this year offer six Angus sires that have both visual appeal and the figures to match.
Two of the bulls are AI-bred and are sired by Stiz Stellar 726D and Millah Murrah Quixote Q96.
Next into the ring will be the Red Angus breed and in this run the Smith family, Kildarra stud, Forest Hill, will be the only vendor and they will offer six sires.
The Kildarra team will include AI-bred sons of Bieber Spartan E639 and Black Market Red Jack M201.
Leading the offering of European breed bulls will be Limousin and offering bulls in the section will be Kevin Beal, Shannalea stud, Torbay.
Shannalea will offer five polled apricots and black bulls.
The stud focuses on producing quality bulls with length, depth of body and plenty of muscle combined with softness.
Three of the bulls are by homebred sires Shannalea Rythm and Shannalea Pancho, while the other two bulls are by Greenwood Curve Ball and Goldstein Park Rockstar.
Up next will be the Charolais sires and in this section Doug and Dani Giles' Quicksilver stud, Newdegate, will represent the breed.
The Giles family will offer a top team of eight quality, soft Charolais bulls, seven of which are polled.
Six of the eight bulls are either ET or AI-bred and of these four are AI-bred Elder's Blackjack 788B (P) (two sons) and SCR Triumph 2135 (P) (two sons), while the remaining two are ET-bred by AI sire JWX Downtown 7C (P) and out of Quciksilver Fashion L3 (P).
Rounding out the Euro bull offering and the sale will be the Simmental and Black Simmental line-up with two studs offering 20 bulls between them.
Offering first in the run will be long-time vendors Kevin and Janice Hard, Naracoopa stud, Denmark, with an offering of 10 traditional Simmental sires and four Black Simmental sires.
Five of the traditional bulls are by Mubarn Quantum while the other five are by Tullamore Park Quoll.
When it comes to the stud's Black Simmental bulls all four are by Woonallee Moonshine.
Last into the ring will be the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark's Inlet Views stud with six traditional Simmental sires.
Three of the bulls are by Mubarn Quinn (PP) while the other three are by FGAF Guerrero 810Y.
For further information contact Nutrien Livestock Albany, your local Nutrien Livestock agent or the individual studs direct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.