Road Safety Commissioner welcomes news on regional road toll

Regional WA experienced a significant decrease in road fatalities in 2023 compared to recent years, and recorded the lowest tally since 2013.
Overall there were still 157 deaths on the State's roads, down from 175 last year, with 81 occurring outside of the metropolitan area.
Road Safety Commissioner Adrian Warner said he viewed last year's road statistics with mixed emotions.
"One death is one too many and over Christmas there were too many tragedies on our roads," Mr Warner said.
"On the positive side, this year saw a big drop in overall deaths and, was the second best year here in WA since 1985.
"The best year was in 2020, when COVID restrictions meant there were less drivers on the road."
Mr Warner said it is too early to make a call on the drop in regional fatalities being a trend, but welcomed the reduction.
There were 31 fewer deaths on regional roads last year than in 2022, when 112 fatalities were recorded.
"We would like to believe the drop is a result of the public getting the message to slow down," Mr Warner said.
"What we do know is the government has invested heavily in improving regional roads and the evidence is pretty clear that the installation of infrastructure such as rumble roads and the evidence is pretty clear the installation of infrastructure such as rumble strips reduces the number of crashes."
Mr Warner said one message not being heeded was the need to always wear a seatbelt.
"Of the 63 people who died in motor vehicles in 2023, as opposed to motorcycles, we know that 18 were not wearing a seatbelt," he said.
"The number is likely to be higher because we are not sure whether 24 of those who died were wearing a seatbelt."
The Road Safety Commission pleaded with drivers and passengers to slow down and fasten their seatbelts.
"I encourage people to talk to each other about road safety, because in regional areas those that are dying are in the majority of cases, crashing in their shire or a neighbouring shire," Mr Warner said.
WA Regional fatalities by police district
Fatalities in regional WA by police district
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.