Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA house prices and rents rise

January 5 2024 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
In regional WA, the median house price fpr a three bedroom home increased in Bunbury (+3.2 per cent) and Albany (+6.7 pc), but decreased in Broome (-2.0pc). Annually, all regions saw increases in their median house rent: Bunbury (+11.1pc), Broome (+33.3pc) and Albany (+13.9pc).
In regional WA, the median house price fpr a three bedroom home increased in Bunbury (+3.2 per cent) and Albany (+6.7 pc), but decreased in Broome (-2.0pc). Annually, all regions saw increases in their median house rent: Bunbury (+11.1pc), Broome (+33.3pc) and Albany (+13.9pc).

Median house and rent prices rose in Perth during the September quarter, according to the latest REIWA Real Estate Market Facts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.