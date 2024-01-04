ISCC deny CBH request, discussions ongoing

Western Australian growers were yesterday contacted by the CBH Group regarding aerial spraying requirements after their proposal for change was denied by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification program (ISCC).
CBH chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith advised members the group had been working alongside industry personnel to advocate for changes to ISCC requirements related to the aerial application of pesticides on behalf of WA growers.
They acted after ISCC raised concerns about adherence to ISCC Principle 2.6.2 which prohibits several pesticides from being aerially applied within 500 metres of water bodies, including farm dams, and affects ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS programs.
Mr Smith said CBH together with Sustainable Grain Australia (SGA) submitted a proposal to ISCC in October to modify this requirement to suit Australian regulations, farming practices and conditions.
He said their proposal requested ISCC align its aerial spraying requirements with the standards of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) to:
"After considering the proposal, ISCC has recently informed CBH and SGA that there will be no material change to current ISCC requirements at this stage," Mr Smith said.
"Discussions with ISCC related to this proposal are ongoing and we continue to advocate for these changes on behalf of Australian growers."
He advised the previously flagged top-up ISCC premium payment will remain applicable should any requirements change before February 29, and promised to keep growers informed of any developments related to ISCC and the proposed changes.
"In the meantime, current ISCC requirements around aerial spraying remain crucial for ISCC participants," Mr Smith said.
"It is important that you do not sign an ISCC self-declaration form unless you are confident your business has met all current ISCC requirements."
He warned that non-compliance puts all grower's future access to CBH's certification at risk and could potentially jeopardise WA growers' access to valuable markets.
For more information or assistance go to cbh.com.au/grain or call 1800 199 083.
