Microlight aircraft crashes in WA Wheatbelt

A microlight aircraft has crashed in Western Australia's wheatbelt region, east of Perth, leaving its male occupant seriously injured.
The aircraft was carrying a man in his 60s, when it crashed at about 11am (AWST) near Little Hill Rd, Beverley, according to police.
Police officers, St John Ambulance crew and Department of Fire and Emergency Services officials are at the scene.
Australian Associated Press
