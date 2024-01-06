Farm Weekly
Microlight aircraft crashes in WA Wheatbelt

By Steven Deare
January 6 2024 - 4:50pm
A man in his 60s is being treated by paramedics after the crash of a microlight aircraft in WA. (Esther Linder/AAP PHOTOS)
A microlight aircraft has crashed in Western Australia's wheatbelt region, east of Perth, leaving its male occupant seriously injured.

