Farm Weekly
Home/News

Funding boost for Wheatbelt connectivity

By Belinda Hickman & Perri Polson
January 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funding boost for Wheatbelt connectivity
Funding boost for Wheatbelt connectivity

Telephone and other digital services should improve this year - with the Federal and State governments announcing the next stage of multi-million investment to improve telecommunications and digital connectivity across WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.