Funding boost for Wheatbelt connectivity

Telephone and other digital services should improve this year - with the Federal and State governments announcing the next stage of multi-million investment to improve telecommunications and digital connectivity across WA.
Under round three of the Commonwealth's Federal Regional Connectivity Program (RCP), funding has been announced towards 44 projects in WA worth $64 million - of which 41 will be co-funded by the WA government and industry.
In the Central Wheatbelt, households and businesses should benefit from fixed wireless upgrades, delivered through a $2m Commonwealth investment, with co-funding from the WA Government and CRISP Wireless.
The commitment aims to provide access to fast, reliable broadband in the region.
Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said this week upgrades would support access to essential digital services, including healthcare, education, skills and training, enhance business and e-commerce and demonstrate the Albanese Government's commitment to bridge the digital divide in regional Australia.
"Every Australian deserves access to fast, reliable broadband, regardless of postcode or circumstance," Ms Rowland said.
"The Albanese Government is delivering on its commitment to narrow the digital divide, with a focus on regional towns and communities across WA's Central Wheatbelt region.
"Communities will benefit from fast, reliable broadband.
"I look forward to seeing these benefits replicated across the country as we deliver our Better Connectivity Plan."
WA senator Glenn Sterle said he looked forward to seeing the flow-on benefits the project would have on the region and beyond.
"This significant project will make a meaningful difference to communities and towns across the Central Wheatbelt, delivering improved connectivity and improved access to essential digital services and e-commerce opportunities," Mr Sterle said.
A further $200m has been allocated for additional RCP rounds.
The Nationals WA member for Roe Peter Rundle said a strong, dependable mobile coverage was of the utmost importance during the bushfire season.
Mr Rundle was in Esperance following a series of recent fires and said the community was having some significant problems with its mobile and broadband networks.
Mr Rundle said it was easy to forget how much of our day-to-day technology uses an internet connection.
"Medical scenarios, the likes of pacemakers and duress alarms are reliant on apps," Mr Rundle said.
"They're things that people don't think about that often, that are life saving in some cases."
Mr Rundle also welcomed the investment in hopes it would support regional and rural education
"We cannot emphasise enough how important it is that our regional students deserve equity of education wherever they are located, and connectivity is a big part of that."
WA Local Government Association president Karen Chappel welcomed the Federal and State government investment in telecommunications in regional WA.
"Improved broadband, mobile and Wi-Fi services will create new business opportunities in regional WA and make our regional cities, shires and towns better places to live,'' Ms Chappel said.
"Resilient telecommunications services are also incredibly important in supporting communities during and following emergencies and disasters."
As part of the program, the WA Government has committed $16.5m for enhanced mobile and fixed broadband services from the Kimberley to the Great Southern.
The funding is part of the third round of the $154.7m RCP collaboration and will included 26 mobile black spot projects and enhanced wireless broadband and community Wi-Fi for 15 projects, covering more than 12,000 residents and businesses, across more than 36,000 square kilometres.
Of these, four connectivity projects are in the Wheatbelt, two in the Great Southern, two in the South West and five in Aboriginal communities in the Kimberley.
The program's successful telecommunications providers, CRISP Wireless, NBN Co, Australian Private Networks and Telstra, will roll out the projects over the next three years.
More than 52 projects under previous rounds of the program are underway or completed.
"This practical program is working with telecommunications providers to supply high grade digital services that are essential for regional and remote households, communities, organisations and businesses," said Regional Development Minister Don Punch.
More information: Go to agric.wa.gov.au/RCP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.