Farm Weekly
Home/News

Clear smokescreen on marine park plans

By Libby Mettam, Leader the Liberals Wa
January 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clear smokescreen on marine park plans
Clear smokescreen on marine park plans

The botched implementation and repeal of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act was an embarrassing failure for the Cook Labor Government that should have resulted in some navel gazing about the process and where it all went wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.