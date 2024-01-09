Farm Weekly
Joining goes ahead despite industry challenges

By Brooke Littlewood
January 10 2024 - 10:00am
Despite the challenges, South Coast sheep producer Drew Wallace, Manypeaks, has decided to go ahead with joining this season.
Challenging does not even begin to describe the past 12 months for WA's sheep industry.

