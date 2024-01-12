Farm Weekly
Young WA farmers take a collaborative approach

By Perri Polson, Brooke Littlewood & Chris McLennan
January 12 2024 - 6:00pm
Young farmers are buying land because they are optimistic about the future of agriculture, have a solid foundation in family farms and are taking a long-term view with debt. Picture: National Farmers' Federation.
Young farmers are being touted as the big buyers in the property market in the Eastern States, but in WA young buyers are taking a more collaborative approach.

