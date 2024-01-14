Farm Weekly
AFGRI revamps its training academy

By Brooke Littlewood
January 14 2024 - 11:00am
AFGRI Equipment's apprentice and traineeship academy helped Poppy Blohm realise she wanted a career in machinery.
Poppy Blohm has proven a city upbringing is no barrier if you want a career in agriculture.

