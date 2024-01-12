Farm Weekly
Quality unjoined first cross heifers at Boyanup

By Jodie Rintoul & Kane Chatfield
January 12 2024 - 1:00pm
The largest vendor of first-cross heifers at the Elders first cross unjoined heifer and store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, January 19, will be L & V Fitzpatrick, Waroona, who has nominated 70 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 9-10 months old.
After last month's Elders Boyanup Supreme Springing Heifer Sale, the focus for Elders has shifted to its unjoined first-cross heifer offering in its monthly store sale at Boyanup next week.

