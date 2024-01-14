Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Weaner prices hold in first sale of 2024

By Rob Francis
January 14 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George (left) and Jamie Nicolaou, Manjimup, sold weaner steers to $1052 in the Nutrien Livestock section of the Boyanup weaner sale.
George (left) and Jamie Nicolaou, Manjimup, sold weaner steers to $1052 in the Nutrien Livestock section of the Boyanup weaner sale.

Despite apprehension at the start, the first Boyanup weaner sale of 2024 saw values comparable with the last sales of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.