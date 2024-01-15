Farm Weekly
Register now for annual grain industry update event

January 15 2024 - 7:30pm
Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) western region panel chair Darrin Lee at the 2023 GRDC Grains Research Update - Perth.
Registrations are now open for 2024 Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update - Perth being held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27.

