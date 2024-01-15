Register now for annual grain industry update event

Registrations are now open for 2024 Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update - Perth being held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27.
More than 50 concurrent sessions will be held over the two days on issues impacting crop choices and farming systems; markets, soils and agronomy, weed management, emissions, climate and weather, diseases, technology and nutrition.
Hundreds of growers, researchers, consultants, bankers, agronomists and advisers are expected to participate or attend, as well as speakers presenting the latest research, innovations and issues influencing the WA grains industry.
The special keynote speakers are Dennis Richardson AO, former director general of ASIO, ambassador to USA, secretary DFAT and secretary Defence, Simon Kuestenmacher from The Demographics Group and Ponsi Trivisvavet from INARI, USA.

