Farmer loses faith in BoM forecasting

By Perri Polson
January 17 2024 - 9:30am
The BoM weather report just days before ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper was predicted to hit the far north coast of Queensland at Cairns, where the chance of exceeding median rainfall was about 20 per cent.
An online conversation has started over farmer concerns about the accuracy of long-term rainfall forecasts issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) with claims its El Nino forecast last year contributed to a drop in market prices.

