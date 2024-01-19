Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

The lack of Isoproturon hurts wheat farmers

By John Nicoletti, Wa Farmer with Technical Input Via Farmer Bill Crabtree.
January 19 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Nicoletti (left) and Bill Crabtree with 20 litres of IPU registered for New Zealand.
John Nicoletti (left) and Bill Crabtree with 20 litres of IPU registered for New Zealand.

Farmers have dug up the 1980s Agriculture Department research data on ryegrass control with isoproturon (IPU).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.