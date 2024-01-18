Cook government has let down regions says rural MP

It's difficult to remember a time when government has treated the regions with such disdain or disinterest.
If anyone was hoping a change of premier would result in a change of approach, they would no doubt be sorely disappointed.
Despite the significant contribution our regional industries, small businesses and tourism sectors make to the State, the divide between the regions and metropolitan Perth has undoubtedly continued to widen.
The Cook Labor government has repeatedly failed to adequately consult or 'get on the ground' to understand and listen to the needs of communities.
Centralising regional managers miles from regional centres and then flying through communities, ticking boxes and making hasty decisions from afar, has resulted in a litany of unworkable outcomes and a lack of vision or infrastructure to enable growth and development.
There has been a long list already this year - the absolute debacle around the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act was top of the list and shone a spotlight on just how out of touch and arrogant this government is.
Thankfully, common sense prevailed and the reckless laws were repealed, but not before a great deal of angst among those in our communities that were most affected.
Another thought bubble from Federal Labor could mean significant changes to the working holiday visa (WHV) and those industries and communities that rely on backpackers.
An independent review of the migration system has recommended ditching the current system that allows backpackers to extend their stay for a second year in Australia in exchange for a working stint in the bush.
This will undoubtedly have a catastrophic impact on many rural and regional businesses, industries and communities if implemented.
Without this incentive, many remote locations will struggle to source these vital workers that allow many of these industries to survive.
I wrote to the Home Affairs Minister last July cautioning against making changes to the WHV pathway if it interrupts the flow of essential workers into regional WA.
While the Commonwealth has only so far committed to undertaking consultation on the recommended change, it hasn't been ruled out.
It seems a rationale behind the recommendation is to remove the potential for worker exploitation.
While no one would dispute the protection of workers is a non-negotiable and support measures to ensure this happens.
But it begs the question: Rather than consulting on the removal of the visa extension, why isn't the government focusing on its own regulatory frameworks to ensure the system is watertight with respect to any potential exploitation?
There are already reporting and compliance requirements, with adequate education programs for WHV applicants and oversight by government departments.
It's my understanding many operating in the horticulture and agricultural sectors now have to comply with ethical sourcing through programs such as Sedex or Fair Farms Australia, which ensures all staff are provided with comprehensive induction kits.
The kits include items such as workplace policies and procedures, safe work conditions, work hours, pay rates along with fair work statements.
Combined with the single touch payroll system through the Australian Tax Office, surely there are enough government systems and practices to enable cross referencing and provide confidence that worker exploitation is able to be identified and managed quickly?
If not, why not?
