Farm Weekly
Home/News

Cook government has let down regions says rural MP

By Merome Beard, Liberal Mp, North West Central
January 18 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cook government has let down regions says rural MP
Cook government has let down regions says rural MP

It's difficult to remember a time when government has treated the regions with such disdain or disinterest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.