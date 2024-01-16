More turbulent weather on the immediate horizon

The following alerts have been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).
Date of issue: 16 January 2024
Take action with severe thunderstorms coming in parts of the Midwest-Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands and parts of the Perth Metropolitan area.
Locations which may be affected include Mount Magnet, Northam, Dalwallinu, Dowerin, Gingin, Paynes Find, Wongan Hills, Bullsbrook, Lower Chittering, Ellenbrook, Gidgegannup, Kalamunda, Roleystone, Walliston and Midland you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving:
WEATHER DETAILS:
At 16/01/2024 12:02:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised a low pressure trough near the west coast combines with an unstable airmass to generate severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening.
VERY DANGEROUS THUNDERSTORMS are likely to produce heavy, locally intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
At 16/01/2024 12:02:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised a low pressure trough near the west coast combines with an unstable airmass to generate severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.
At 16/01/2024 12:24:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were detected near Chittering and Red Hill. They are forecast to affect Bullsbrook and Lower Chittering by 12:45 pm and Ellenbrook, Gidgegannup and Midland by 1:15 pm.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed.
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.