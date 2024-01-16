WA sheep producers welcome Saudi live export shipment

What was once Australia's biggest live sheep export market has officially reopened, after a hiatus of more than a decade.
The first shipment of 5000 sheep arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, having left Fremantle Port in late-December, as part of a larger 60,000-head consignment to the Middle East.
Katanning fourth-generation sheep producer Makaela Knapp welcomed the shipment to Saudi, saying it provided a lifeline in dry conditions.
Ms Knapp runs a 6000-head self-replacing Merino ewe flock and sent 685 red tag wethers on the consignment.
Her family has routinely used the live export trade since the 1980s to shift older wethers, and more recently younger wethers when the market has been competitive.
"It was a relief to have the shipment to Saudi, particularly given how dry conditions have been for us," Ms Knapp said.
"Last year, we recorded a total of 270 millimetres down on a 375mm average and, like many producers, we held onto more sheep than usual from 2022 heading into 2023 because of cropping inputs.
"Given the state of the sheep market last year and dry conditions now, the shipment was an opportunity to offload some of those extra sheep that we couldn't get booking space for."
Ms Knapp said live export was vitally important in providing an outlet and competition within WA's livestock industry.
She said reintroduction of the Saudi live export market had given her hope for the future.
"Australia is a world leader in animal welfare," Ms Knapp said.
"The trade reopening, with the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System shows there is always demand for live export with compliance to our welfare standards.
"It has also importantly reinforced that we have a quality product in our sheep that their market is wanting, which is welcomed during such challenging times for us as producers."
Ms Knapp said the WA sheep industry was in a turbulent time, with reduced producer confidence.
She said the Federal government's reluctance to release the independent live sheep export phase-out panel's findings was not helping to renew this confidence for producers, industry and international trade partners.
Australian Livestock Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton labelled the first shipment to Saudi Arabia as being symbolic for the WA sheep industry.
Mr Harvey-Sutton said the shipment to Saudi showed the live export trade was growing, not declining.
He said there was a 40pc growth in export volumes last year compared to the year before."Now we have a market like Saudi, which is the biggest importer of sheep in the world and already imports eight million sheep, come into the picture," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"It shows how sustainable the trade is and why it is important that we continue to do it."
He said the 5000-head consignment went very well and was cleared with no issues when discharging.
Mr Harvey-Sutton said all indications received were that the Saudi Arabian authorities were very pleased with the quality of sheep and the consignment itself.
"It is looking very promising - there is a lot of enthusiasm both in the commercial and government circles in Saudi for the trade to start growing again," he said.
"And off the back of this initial consignment I expect demand to grow quickly."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said the news of the shipment was welcomed by WA producers and offered another market opportunity for livestock.
"No doubt producer confidence has been knocked by the Federal government's lack of transparency and with the phase-out policy hanging over their heads," he said.
"I hope news of this consignment injects some confidence back into the industry and producers can look forward, knowing there are significant market opportunities ahead."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.