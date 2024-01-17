Farm Weekly
Crews working hard to restore power to large areas of the state

Updated January 17 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Crews working hard to restore power to large areas of the state
Crews working hard to restore power to large areas of the state

As reported earlier there has been substantial rainfall, as well as thunderstorms, in several areas of regional WA resulting in widespread power outages, which may also affect water supply.

