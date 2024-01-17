Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wet start welcomed at Virginia station

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
January 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recordings from rain gauges at the homestead and across watering points reached 50mm through to a hefty 94mm on a major dam.
Recordings from rain gauges at the homestead and across watering points reached 50mm through to a hefty 94mm on a major dam.

Running cattle on the Nullarbor Plain, Mother Nature lays down the rules and Virginia station owner Russell Swann works with what he's given.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.