Generators keeping power on after storms smash Wheatbelt

"The generator has been going flatout," said Westonia farmer Joel Corsini after storms battered the region this week.
He said the storm activity, which flattened trees, knocked down power lines and left the area without phone services at one point, was "very unpredictable", putting generator use in high demand.
"You have got to have one out here," Mr Corsini said.
He said there were a lot of lightning strikes which were impressive and "some of these storms have wind, some haven't, it's been interesting".
A lot of trees were bowled over, "including one sitting on my chisel plough at the moment".
Mr Corsini said north of him, along Echo Valley Road, on the north side of the Mukinbudin-Bullfinch Road, the damage was even worse.
He described it as a "full wipe-out", with silos also being damaged.
When speaking to Farm Weekly this morning, Mr Corsini said power had been restored in the Westonia townsite, but not where he lived.
"It's a good time to sell petrol out here at the moment mate," referencing how much was being used to keep the generators running.
For the week across his farm he received about 45 millimetres of rain, which at the moment he said would only be good for promoting weeds and not benefit upcoming seeding preparation.
"I would like to see the rain in February or March really," Mr Corsini said.
"It will just dry up if it doesn't rain for a month, it won't really do much."
Mr Corsini said they had a similar rainfall event of 40-50mm over a week in late February two years ago that was more beneficial as it was later.
"It is just going to get the melons and caltrop going, that's about it," Mr Corsini said of that latest rainfall.
"I don't want to go ripping now either.
"I would rather plough when there are weeds out there and I will plough them out.
"Obviously moisture is good for ripping up and ploughing if you want to do it, but I don't really want to do that right now either."
