31,500 WA customers still without power after storms and fires

Updated January 18 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 2:24pm
Crews are scrambling to restore supplies after fires and storms damaged the Western Power network this week.
"We understand the frustration and inconvenience the current power outages are causing," said Western Power this morning after storms have wiped out power supplies across large chunks of WA.

