A dry argument in the Central Wheatbelt for water use

Customers across the Central Wheatbelt are requested to limit all non-essential water use while the Water Corporation works to minimise water supply disruptions, following ongoing power outages in the region.
Some smaller communities and associated farmlands customers are out of water, and water services may be interrupted across the region until further notice.
Customers should restrict water use where possible, including:
Major water users, including local governments, businesses and mining operations, are co-operating to help maintain drinking water supplies to local communities.
The extensive power outage was caused by severe thunderstorm activity, which also directly impacted a key branch main off the Goldfields Pipeline, causing five bursts and knocking the pipe off its support blocks.
Water Corporation continues to liaise closely with Western Power and other agencies to help minimise the impacts, including deploying generators to priority sites and additional staff and resources from across the state.
The priority is to restore water to any affected communities as quickly as possible but the power outage is extensive and restoration timeframes are currently unknown.
Impacts to the wastewater network are also expected, so the public is advised to avoid contact with any pooling wastewater, as it may contain harmful bacteria.
Water Corporation requests any water supply outages are reported to its operations centre on 13 13 75 (24/7).
