Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

A dry argument in the Central Wheatbelt for water use

Updated January 18 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water restrictions are currently being enforced in the Central Wheatbelt.
Water restrictions are currently being enforced in the Central Wheatbelt.

Customers across the Central Wheatbelt are requested to limit all non-essential water use while the Water Corporation works to minimise water supply disruptions, following ongoing power outages in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.