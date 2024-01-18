Western Power network in Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields heavily damaged

The severe storm that occurred late Wednesday caused extensive damage to WA's main electricity network in the Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields areas.
The 220KV transmission line that supplies Kalgoorlie-Boulder sustained significant damage with five large transmission towers downed, along with hundreds of kilometres of wires, with repairs on the towers expected to take some time.
Currently about 17,000 customers remain without power in these areas.
Western Power acting executive asset performance Archana Viswanathan said engineering teams were assessing all options for restoration including supplying the undamaged section of the 220KV line via the 132KV network to get the Kalgoorlie townsite reconnected as soon as possible.
"Until we can thoroughly assess the damage and the repairs required, we cannot provide an accurate restoration time. We assure the community we're looking for solutions and are working with other agencies to provide support," Ms Viswanathan said.
"Getting the power back on to normal operations will take a number of days and we are prioritising critical services infrastructure in collaboration with State government agencies including health, water, communities, and police.
"We ask the Kalgoorlie-Boulder community to please be patient, we know the impact power outages on families and businesses, and we are doing everything we can to restore power."
220Kv transmission towers on the network are generally steel lattice structures that stand at a height of 50 metres.
Customers who have experienced an outage for longer than 12 consecutive hours can apply for an extended outage payment via Extended Outages Payment once power is reconnected.
To report powerline damage or other incidents that could become an electrical emergency, stay at least eight metres away and call the 24/7 call centre immediately on 13 13 51.
"We'll make the area safe and work to restore power as quickly as possible," Ms Viswanathan said.
