Western Power network in Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields heavily damaged

Updated January 19 2024 - 10:25am, first published 10:20am
Transmission towers on the Western Power network severely damaged by destructive storm begun an extensive package of work to manage the capacity of key distribution feeders across the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).
The severe storm that occurred late Wednesday caused extensive damage to WA's main electricity network in the Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields areas.

