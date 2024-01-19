Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Top draft of Angus heifers a highlight at latest Boyanup weaner sale

By Rob Francis
January 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike Sinclair (left), Roslyn Farms, Waroona, caught up with Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock at the Boyanup weaner sale last week where Mr Pollock was again one of the dominant buyers.
Mike Sinclair (left), Roslyn Farms, Waroona, caught up with Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock at the Boyanup weaner sale last week where Mr Pollock was again one of the dominant buyers.

The combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week was similar to standing with one foot in boiling water and the other in ice, with the average quite good.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.