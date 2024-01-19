Top draft of Angus heifers a highlight at latest Boyanup weaner sale

The combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week was similar to standing with one foot in boiling water and the other in ice, with the average quite good.
This analogy described the weaner sale result at Boyanup correctly where the top-end of the offering was outstanding and sold exceptionally well, but at the other end of the scale lightweights and lesser quality lines made it hard work at times to generate interest from the buying gallery.
SALE SUMMARY
The undoubted highlight of the day went to the pens of future breeder heifers in Nutrien Livestock's section, with these topping at $1343 and 344 cents per kilogram to be up $395 and 90c/kg over the top of the previous sale.
Steers sold to $1205 and 308c/kg, up by $109 for the top price and just 2c/kg on the best liveweight price at the previous sale.
The average weight for the sale was back when compared with the previous week, so without being pedantic a similar overall result was achieved.
Nutrien Livestock
Nutrien Livestock offered 900 calves and commenced proceedings with a line of eight Angus steers weighing 443 kilograms from Emu Downs Grazing, Bridgetown, that topped the steer prices for the sale at $1205 and 272c/kg,
when they sold to Harvey Beef.
The next pen of Emu Downs calves sold for $1087, going to Graham Brown, who was buying for the Princess Royal feedlot in South Australia.
The first of the lines of Limousin steers from EP & DK Gardiner, Brunswick, made $1092, with the nine weighing 401kg also on their way to Princess Royal.
Caris Park, Pinjarra, paid $999 for another nine weighing 359kg, while Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry snapped up two pens for his client at $927 and $812.
Trucked from Boddington, steers from TV & GP Salmeri topped at $1120 when knocked down to Harvey Beef at 276c/kg.
C & H Farms added support all sale and started by paying $1159 at 284c/kg
for eight Angus weighing 408kg from DP Scherini, Bridgetown.
A second pen of Scherini steers stayed with these at $1105.
This buyer later added 10 steers from Silverlands Farm costing $1090.
Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley secured four pens of these for a Northcliffe client, paying to a top of $1013 including the day's top cents per kilogram steer price of 308c/kg for the lightest pen to cost $990.
Harvey Beef paid $1112 at 268c/kg for the top steer weighing 415kg from PS & LM Torrisi.
Alan Padman, Capel, took home a pen of 10 Angus steers weighing 332kg sold by E & C Russell, Bridgetown, bidding to 296c/kg and $982.
Other buyers to put together numbers included Rodney Galati, buying for Galati Family Trust along with Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock, who bought for several different clients.
The heifers kicked off with four pens from TV & GP Salmeri, with the second pen of 13 weighing 355kg going to Treeton Lakes for $967 at 272c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper bought a pen of 16 for $727, while C & H Farms spent $889 for their choice.
It was when the heifers from G Tassos & Co, Bridgetown, were offered and the fire works started.
Undoubtedly clearly the outstanding quality and breeding in these Angus females dictated their future as prime breeding matrons and saw Treeton Lakes, Cowaramup, outbid all on the six pens.
The first 11 weighing 390kg took the top double top price for heifers for the sale of $1343 and 344c/kg.
The next 10 weighing 359kg made $1220 and 340c/kg
with the next 10 averaging 360kg costing $1160 at 322c/kg.
The other lines sold for $1034, $951 and $847 to be the standout result for the day.
The bulk of the remaining heifers sold from 200-220c/kg
Elders
The Elders section contained 485 weaners and started with several lines from FR & LF Prosser, Scott River, with the first pen of 15 steers weighing 390kg returning $1014 at 260c/kg, when sold to Princess Royal.
A line of 12 steers sold by TWT Dickson, Nannup, made $1047 at 272c/kg when Mr Galati secured them for his family trading as Galati Family Trust.
The next pen of steers sold by CL Obern made the top steer price in the Elders run when the 11 steers weighing 403kg topped at $1114 and 276c/kg when knocked down to Princess Royal.
Mr Brown continued taking the next two pens, firstly paying $912 for 18 steers from B & D Telini and $941 for 11 steers from Landsdale Farm, Donnybrook.
A line of seven Angus steers weighing 394kg went to Harvey Beef, returning $1056 to RA & LL Nelligan, Donnybrook.
The top steer cents per kilogram price in the Elders offering of 298c/kg was paid by Elders Margaret River for 11 Angus sold by PG & MJ Johnston, Boyup Brook, with the 319kg steers costing $952.
Elders, Bridgetown representative Deane Allen snapped up several pens of steers late in the sale, topping at $928 for four Charolais cross from DA & AE Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook.
A line of Charolais cross heifers sold by FR & LF Prosser in the first pen topped the Elders heifer run at $861 when the nine 374kg females sold to Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham, at 230c/kg, which was also the top heifer cents per kilogram price in Elders.
Mr Waddingham also paid $833 at 230c/kg for another six of the Bardoo blood Charolais heifers in the Prosser draft.
Greg Jones bought for a couple of clients, taking nine Prosser heifers at 210c/kg as well as six from DA & AE Thompson at 220c/kg to spend $682 for his lotfeeder client.
Another of the higher returns was for two heifers weighing 412kg from Tandar Pty Ltd, Busselton, with these going to Central Stock Care for $825 and 200c/kg.
Harvey Beef also took 11 of the Tandar Pty Ltd heifers paying $746 at 210c/kg for the 11 weighing 345kg.
Mr Brown bought numerous pens late in the sale, paying to a top of $751 at 214c/kg for 12 heifers from TWT Dickson.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent and sale auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the overall quality of the yarding was extremely good, highlighted by an excellent draft of Angus heifers.
"These replacement breeding Angus heifers sold from 250-344c/kg on outstanding quality while the balance of the Angus heifers remained firm," Mr Waddingham said.
"Heavyweight Angus steers strengthened on the previous sale's values by 20-30c/kg with good support coming predominantly from lotfeeders.
"Coloured steers also improved gaining 10-15c/kg with fewer numbers of coloured heifers offered."
