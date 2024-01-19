Farm Weekly
Western Power is reconnecting more people after storm, fire outages

Updated January 19 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 2:02pm
Part of the damaged Western Power infrastructure that was damaged in storms this week.
Part of the damaged Western Power infrastructure that was damaged in storms this week.

Western Power has made significant progress to restore power to around 11,700 homes and businesses in the Goldfields area including the Kalgoorlie, Merredin, Boulder and Kellerberrin townsites and 30,000 in other storm affected areas.

