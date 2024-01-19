Western Power is reconnecting more people after storm, fire outages

Western Power has made significant progress to restore power to around 11,700 homes and businesses in the Goldfields area including the Kalgoorlie, Merredin, Boulder and Kellerberrin townsites and 30,000 in other storm affected areas.
Currently there are 8800 homes and businesses without power across the network including 3500 in Perth Hills, 700 in parts of the Goldfields and 2000 in the Wheatbelt.
Western Power executive asset operations Zane Christmas said while current restorations times were still being determined, the aim was to restore power to more customers today in Sawyers Valley, Glen Forrest, Mount Helena, Mundaring, Brookton, and Gidgegannup, among others.
Work is continuing in bushfire affected areas to repair and restore power to 66 customers in Bindoon, 52 customers in Lennard Brook, five customers Mooliabeenee, and four customers in Gingin.
At least 38 poles were damaged and required repair and replacement.
Crews are back on site today completing repair works as a priority.
Mr Christmas said while there has been considerable progress there was still considerable work to be done to repair the extensive damage to the network and the aim was to get power back on to most customers in the next few days.
There will be some customers who remain without power for a longer duration.
"We understand the frustration and inconvenience the current power outages are causing and appreciate the community's patience," Mr Christmas said.
"We have more than 700 skilled field and operations personnel on the ground working on these repairs.
"Getting all those that remain with power on is taking time due to the multiple poles and wires that need repair or replacement and we're prioritising critical services infrastructure in collaboration with State Government agencies including health, water, and police."
Mr Christmas said Western Power's engineering teams devised an innovative solution to successfully power supply to around 10,000 customers in the Goldfields via the undamaged section of the 220KV line using the 132KV network.
"This solution is temporary until while we work on the repairing the five transmission towers that were destroyed by the storm on the 220KV transmission line that supplies Kalgoorlie," he said.
"These repairs are expected to take some time.
"While some power has been restored, the community need to be aware there may be intermittent outages where the power may come on and off due to the reduced capacity of this interim solution.
"To help with power restoration efforts and maintain supply, we please ask customers to limit energy use if you have power, or once you are reconnected."
Mr Christmas said the safety of the community and work crews was paramount he urged everyone to treat all damaged infrastructure as if is was live.
"We would like to remind everyone, that if you see any damage to the network, please stay eight metres away and Make the Safe Call to Western Power on the emergency 24/7 number 13 13 51 so that emergency response crews can attend the hazard to make the area safe," he said.
