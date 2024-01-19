Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields potential water supply disruption

Residential and business customers across the Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields are requested to continue limiting all non-essential water use while Water Corporation works to minimise water supply disruption following the extensive power outage in the region.
The potential impact to water services is directly related to the power outages, not any localised water bursts.
As such, customers are advised that low pressure or no supply may be experienced across the regions until further notice while Western Power restores its network.
Generators have been deployed to priority sites to help keep the water network operational.
However, with ample water storage in reserve, water supply to Kalgoorlie is unaffected.
Water Corporation is also urging any water supply outages or leaks and bursts on its network to be reported to its operations centre on 13 13 75 (24/7).
With around 7800 kilometres of pipeline across the agricultural region alone, reporting issues assists Water Corporation to respond promptly.
If mobile communication is unavailable, customers are encouraged to find a working landline or report via local government office.
Impacts to the wastewater network are also a possibility, so the public is advised to avoid contact with any pooling wastewater as it may contain harmful bacteria.
