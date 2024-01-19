Farm Weekly
Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields potential water supply disruption

Updated January 19 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 6:16pm
Water should only be used for essential purposes for people living in the Wheatbelt and Goldfields.
Residential and business customers across the Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields are requested to continue limiting all non-essential water use while Water Corporation works to minimise water supply disruption following the extensive power outage in the region.

