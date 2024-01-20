Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Naracoopa sire tops first bull sale of 2024 at Great Southern Blue Ribbon sale

By Jodie Rintoul
January 20 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $14,500 top-priced Black Simmental bull at Tuesdays Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female and All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker sold by the Naracoopa stud, Denmark, were Naracoopa connection Liam Blechynden (left), Nutrien Livestock, Albany representative Michael Lynch, Nutrien Livestock commercial cattle manager Damian Halls and Naracoopa stud principals Kevin and Janice Hard. The bull was purchased by a return Esperance buyer operating on AuctionsPlus.
With the $14,500 top-priced Black Simmental bull at Tuesdays Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female and All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker sold by the Naracoopa stud, Denmark, were Naracoopa connection Liam Blechynden (left), Nutrien Livestock, Albany representative Michael Lynch, Nutrien Livestock commercial cattle manager Damian Halls and Naracoopa stud principals Kevin and Janice Hard. The bull was purchased by a return Esperance buyer operating on AuctionsPlus.

The bull selling season kicked off on Tuesday with the first sale of the year, the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female and All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.