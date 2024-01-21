Still 2400 customers without power after fires and storms

There are about 2400 Western Power customers still without power across Western Australia on Sunday afternoon the result of widespread network damage due to bushfires and two severe storm fronts.
This is down from 3800 on Saturday afternoon.
There are around 400 customers without power in the Perth Hills and around 1800 in the Wheatbelt.
Power has been restored to all impacted customers across the Goldfields region.
Crews have made further progress in restoration in the Perth Hills with 361 customers in Gidgegannup and surrounds restored since this morning.
Crews are have also been working to repair and restore power supply in parts of Stoneville and surrounds.
While numbers continue to fluctuate in the Wheatbelt, crews have been working to restore customers in Wongan Hills, Kalanie, Ballidu and Cadoux.
The solution put in place in Kalgoorlie on Thursday evening to supply power via the undamaged section of the 220KV line using the 132KV network continues to successfully supply power to more then 10,000 customers in the Goldfields.
Eight emergency response generators have been deployed to the Goldfields.
"We have been working with local stakeholders including the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder to establish the areas of greatest need in the community including to cover businesses including the health clinic and other services," said Western Power on Sunday afternoon.
"Kalgoorlie is currently being powered by a combination of Western Power network assets, Synergy's back-up generator and a local privately owned generator.
"A cross-functional team has worked collaboratively to assess options and finalise the solution for the rebuild of the 220kV transmission line.
"Poles were transported to site yesterday and work commenced to source specialist equipment needed.
"Construction is due to begin on site today and we expect this work to take seve or eight days."
With a significant number of outages and some areas having been impacted by multiple incidents (e.g. bushfire and storm) outage numbers have been fluctuating.
Western Power said it was difficult for its teams to provide complete and accurate numbers "but we will endeavour to keep the community informed with information we have available".
"While some restorations times are unknown, rest assured we have all available crews working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all remaining customers," Western Power said.
"We are prioritising critical services' infrastructure in collaboration with State government agencies including health, water, and police."
