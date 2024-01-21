Farm Weekly
Still 2400 customers without power after fires and storms

Updated January 21 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 7:11pm
Power pole infrastructure that was damaged in last week's storms in the Wheatbelt and Goldfields.
There are about 2400 Western Power customers still without power across Western Australia on Sunday afternoon the result of widespread network damage due to bushfires and two severe storm fronts.

