1100 homes still without power after fires and storms hit Western Australia

Western Power crews made significant headway over the weekend in repairing the network and restoring power supply to 2700 homes and businesses who were impacted by recent storms.
Around 1100 (down from 3800 on Saturday) remain without power, 1000 in the Wheatbelt where the largest outage located in Wongan Hills involves significant bushfire recovery work, and 100 in Perth Hills.
Power has been restored to all impacted customers across the Goldfields region.
Work being undertaken today includes:
Wheatbelt
Perth Hills
Goldfields
"Crews are working in challenging circumstances across a large area of damaged network assets to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, we ask the community to please treat them with respect," Western Power said.
"We would also like to remind customers to treat all damaged infrastructure as live.
"If you see any damage to the network, please stay eight metres away and Make The Safe Call to Western Power on the emergency 24/7 number 13 13 51 so that emergency response crews can attend the hazard to make the area safe.
"As an acknowledgement of inconvenience experienced, customers who have experienced an outage for longer than 12 consecutive hours can apply for an extended outage payment via Extended Outages Payment once power is reconnected.
"This payment has been increased from $120 to $240."
