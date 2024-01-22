Farm Weekly
1100 homes still without power after fires and storms hit Western Australia

Updated January 22 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 12:52pm
Lines are being inspected and repaired after major storm and fire damage last week.
Western Power crews made significant headway over the weekend in repairing the network and restoring power supply to 2700 homes and businesses who were impacted by recent storms.

