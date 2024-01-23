Program supports future agriculture leaders

Several of the brightest young minds in agriculture were part of the first-ever CSBP Fertilisers Agricultural Vacation Program 2023/2024.
The program, which aligns with a broader initiative run by Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers (WesCEF), involves students receiving on-the-job training in their penultimate or final year of study.
Participants are exposed to various parts of CSBP's core operations, including agronomy, field research, account management, agtech, digital projects, customer insights and marketing.
Three agriculture students are involved in the program at CSBP Fertilisers, with 20 in total across WesCEF.
Each student is partnered with an experienced mentor to provide them with a supportive learning environment, and during the program, they take part in a range of activities, including laboratory visits, site tours, soil sampling and workshops.
CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said they were delighted to run the program for the first time.
"CSBP Fertilisers has played a key role in agriculture for more than 100 years, and as industry leaders, we are always looking at new ways to support the sector," Mr Lamp said.
"Our Agricultural Vacation Program provides an opportunity for the next generation to gain vital experience.
"Not only do we want to provide them with real-world skills, but we also want to help develop their commercial acumen, understanding of agriculture, and leadership abilities.
"Going forward their involvement will have an important role to play in helping CSBP Fertilisers continue to provide the best advice, experience and reliability to our customers."
Vacation program student Christian Hayes became involved as it gave him the chance to develop business experience with one of the most trusted companies in the industry.
"As I was completing my degree and looking to gain exposure to agronomy and data-driven agriculture, it seemed to be the perfect opportunity," Mr Hayes said.
"Meeting and learning from people who are passionate and skilled at what they do has been a great experience.
"The vacation program will play a key role in my future career - the exposure to the commercial application of the theory developed during my degree has been invaluable, I can confidently say I would highly recommend this program to any agricultural student."
Fellow student Kaitlin Williams heard at the program at the annual Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
"I was familiar with CSBP and its reputation within the WA ag industry and thought it would be a great chance to gain valuable experience before graduating," Ms Williams said.
"I have enjoyed discovering potential career pathways within the business that were previously unknown to me.
"It has opened my eyes to more possibilities after graduation.
"I have also enjoyed learning about everything that actually goes into supplying fertiliser to growers."
Meanwhile, student Chelsea Exell, who is completing the program from Esperance, praised the way it had been designed.
"As CSBP is such a trusted and renowned leader in the Western Australian agriculture scene, I thought there was no better way to jump in," Ms Exell said.
"What I like the most about the program so far is that the project I have been assigned has been tailored to suit what I am interested in and is something I did picture myself doing once I finished university.
"This program will help my career in agriculture a lot, as I am constantly meeting new people, allowing me to network and make connections.
"Having this opportunity at CSBP, also allows me to see how a large business works."
