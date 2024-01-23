Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Rural leaders ready for learning journey opportunity

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated January 23 2024 - 10:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gemma Walker (left), Munglinup, and Sam Messina, Mullewa, are looking to build on their existing leadership skills during the 2024 Leadership WA Signature Leadership Program.
Gemma Walker (left), Munglinup, and Sam Messina, Mullewa, are looking to build on their existing leadership skills during the 2024 Leadership WA Signature Leadership Program.

Development of leadership skills and establishing networks is the underpinning of the highly-regarded Leadership WA Signature Leadership Program, and two regional farmers have been awarded a scholarship to participate in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.