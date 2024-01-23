Farm Weekly
Storm repair near completion as power progressively restored

January 23 2024 - 6:25pm
Picture supplied by Western Power.
Recovery work to repair extensive damage to the Western Power network from last week's storms is nearing completion, with power restored to most homes and businesses impacted.

